3 Stocks to Watch: So-Young International Inc. (SY), McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC)

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) shares are 13.50% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.20% or -$0.53 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +15.16% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 1.20% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is -10.76% and -8.62% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 05, 2019, Jefferies recommended the SY stock as a Buy, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Resumed the stock as a Buy on April 23, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.50 to suggest that the SY stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $12.08 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $15.86. The forecasts give the So-Young International Inc. stock a price target range of $110.56 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $98.74. The two limits represent an upside potential of 89.07% or 87.77%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.1, down from the $0.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.14, up 21.70% from $0.48 reported last year. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.66 for the next year.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) was unchanged at $2.68 at the last check from its previous close. The overall market worth of this company is about $239,842,325. The 52-week range of the stock remained $1.00 – $7.00, while its day’s lowest price was $2.68 and its hit its day’s highest price at $2.68.

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company achieved these notable achievements.

Changes to the Company’s name and its stock symbol were completed on July 21.

Reducing the number of shares authorized from 3,249,000,000 to 250,000,000, a 93% reduction, as of July 21.

Receiving IPEMA certification to turn tree and storm waste into a $4 billion market, surfacing material for public playgrounds, on July 23.

Construction of a Waste Management landfill facility completed on July 28, increasing mulch manufacturing capabilities.

The Company announced Aug. 5 that it had added new grapple hauling trucks to its fleet, expanding vertically integrated operations.

The Company has received permit approval for mulch manufacture at their largest state-of-the-art facility, announced Aug. 13.

McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE: MKC), on the other hand, is trading around $86.21 with a market cap of $22.49B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $92.06 and spell out a more modest performance – a 6.35% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.95 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MKC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 17.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $386.0 million. This represented 75.22% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $1.56 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.71 in the year-over-year period, growing to $0.75 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Feb 2021, the total assets figure advanced to $12.09 billion from $10.86 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.04 billion, significantly higher than the $946.8 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $816.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 9 times at McCormick & Company Incorporated over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 11,992 shares. Insider sales totaled 10,460 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 597.95k shares after the latest sales, with 8.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.70% with a share float percentage of 261.79M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with McCormick & Company Incorporated having a total of 1,225 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.2 million shares worth more than $2.7 billion. As of Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 20.83 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.99 billion and represent 8.37% of shares outstanding.