A peek at MBIA Inc. (MBI): Who has invested in It?

181 institutions hold shares in MBIA Inc. (MBI), with 6.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.40% while institutional investors hold 86.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.11M, and float is at 47.24M with Short Float at 5.84%. Institutions hold 76.11% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 5.53 million shares valued at $36.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.30% of the MBI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Kahn Brothers Group Inc. with 4.91 million shares valued at $32.29 million to account for 9.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.61 million shares representing 6.71% and valued at over $23.73 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.26% of the shares totaling 3.36 million with a market value of $22.14 million.

MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) is 52.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.93 and a high of $10.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MBI stock was last observed hovering at around $10.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.58% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.27% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -25.12% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.01, the stock is 35.75% and 42.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.83 million and changing -5.48% at the moment leaves the stock 42.94% off its SMA200. MBI registered 40.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 29.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.78.

The stock witnessed a 55.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.13%, and is 33.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.43% over the week and 7.49% over the month.

MBIA Inc. (MBI) has around 89 employees, a market worth around $525.93M and $282.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 103.04% and -7.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.80%).

MBIA Inc. (MBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MBIA Inc. (MBI) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MBIA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.51 with sales reaching $12.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -120.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -15.70% in year-over-year returns.

MBIA Inc. (MBI) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at MBIA Inc. (MBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by VAUGHAN RICHARD C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that VAUGHAN RICHARD C sold 24,686 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $9.45 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94140.0 shares.

MBIA Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that Fallon William C (CEO & President) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $6.17 per share for $0.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.4 million shares of the MBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 28, RINEHART CHARLES R (Director) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $8.11 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 126,778 shares of MBIA Inc. (MBI).

MBIA Inc. (MBI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) that is trading 20.83% up over the past 12 months. Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) is 26.75% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.99% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.4.