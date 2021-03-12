A peek at TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX): Who has invested in It?

261 institutions hold shares in TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX), with 9.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.13% while institutional investors hold 72.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 137.81M, and float is at 130.29M with Short Float at 9.08%. Institutions hold 67.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 14.83 million shares valued at $771.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.55% of the TGTX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.97 million shares valued at $570.7 million to account for 7.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RA Capital Management, L.P. which holds 8.69 million shares representing 6.18% and valued at over $451.82 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.09% of the shares totaling 8.56 million with a market value of $445.1 million.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) is -3.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.34 and a high of $56.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TGTX stock was last observed hovering at around $46.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.65% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.74% off the consensus price target high of $91.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 22.63% higher than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.29, the stock is 11.13% and 3.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.59 million and changing 7.83% at the moment leaves the stock 58.72% off its SMA200. TGTX registered 402.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 95.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.91.

The stock witnessed a -2.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 65.81%, and is 20.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.56% over the week and 6.13% over the month.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) has around 272 employees, a market worth around $6.80B and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 693.22% and -11.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-49.70%).

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TG Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.48 with sales reaching $770k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21,873.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1,926.30% in year-over-year returns.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Echelard Yann, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Echelard Yann sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $40.05 per share for a total of $1.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

TG Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 158,589 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $25.81 per share for $4.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12.63 million shares of the TGTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 17, KENNEDY WILLIAM JAMES (Director) disposed off 7,745 shares at an average price of $18.27 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 94,633 shares of TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX).

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (RDY) that is trading 53.35% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.44% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 12.01 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.