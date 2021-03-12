A peek at Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX): Who has invested in It?

1,397 institutions hold shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX), with 233.96k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.09% while institutional investors hold 95.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 259.96M, and float is at 259.38M with Short Float at 1.68%. Institutions hold 95.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 24.27 million shares valued at $5.74 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.34% of the VRTX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 20.43 million shares valued at $4.83 billion to account for 7.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 19.63 million shares representing 7.55% and valued at over $4.64 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 5.06% of the shares totaling 13.14 million with a market value of $3.11 billion.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) is -8.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $197.47 and a high of $306.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VRTX stock was last observed hovering at around $214.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.86% off its average median price target of $280.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.0% off the consensus price target high of $347.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are 13.94% higher than the price target low of $250.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $215.15, the stock is 1.35% and -3.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.6 million and changing 0.40% at the moment leaves the stock -13.56% off its SMA200. VRTX registered -2.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $217.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $234.21.

The stock witnessed a 0.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.39%, and is 3.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.70% over the week and 2.67% over the month.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) has around 3400 employees, a market worth around $54.82B and $6.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.88 and Fwd P/E is 16.60. Profit margin for the company is 43.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.95% and -29.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.40%).

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) is a “Buy”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.7 with sales reaching $1.66B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 128.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.60% in year-over-year returns.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Insider Activity

A total of 174 insider transactions have happened at Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 135 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Liu Joy, the company’s SVP, General Counsel. SEC filings show that Liu Joy sold 5,141 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 at a price of $209.69 per share for a total of $1.08 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8253.0 shares.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Silva Paul M (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 2,782 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $211.45 per share for $0.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9884.0 shares of the VRTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, Silva Paul M (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 1,080 shares at an average price of $213.47 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 14,884 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX).

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 20.74% up over the past 12 months. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 6.80% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.23% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.76.