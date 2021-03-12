Agrify Corporation (AGFY) – The 37.38% Upside Potential Remains

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) is 3.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.59 and a high of $21.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AGFY stock was last observed hovering at around $12.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.23% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 34.25% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.15, the stock is -5.05% and -9.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing 1.31% at the moment leaves the stock -9.43% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.52.

The stock witnessed a -31.51% In the last 1 month and is 13.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.87% over the week and 11.91% over the month.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) has around 40 employees, a market worth around $226.44M and $9.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 24.17% and -38.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (386.40%).

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Agrify Corporation (AGFY) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -200.00% this year.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 17.22M, and float is at 8.14M with Short Float at 2.22%.