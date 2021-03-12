AI Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider C3.ai Inc. (AI) Now

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) is -37.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $77.00 and a high of $183.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AI stock was last observed hovering at around $84.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.91% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.66% off the consensus price target high of $195.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -2.94% lower than the price target low of $84.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $86.47, the stock is -27.13% and -34.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.48 million and changing 2.26% at the moment leaves the stock -34.07% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $129.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $131.15.

The stock witnessed a -48.81% In the last 1 month and is -2.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.64% over the week and 9.53% over the month.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) has around 518 employees, a market worth around $8.12B and $164.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -37.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.30% and -52.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.80%).

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for C3.ai Inc. (AI) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

C3.ai Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.26 with sales reaching $50.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -108.10% this year.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Top Institutional Holders

1 institutions hold shares in C3.ai Inc. (AI), with 34.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.35% while institutional investors hold 53.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 100.93M, and float is at 68.28M with Short Float at 6.25%. Institutions hold 35.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. with over 16.21 million shares valued at $2.25 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 16.63% of the AI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Baker Hughes Holdings, LLC with 10.81 million shares valued at $1.5 billion to account for 11.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.42 million shares representing 4.54% and valued at over $613.72 million, while Interwest Venture Management Co. holds 1.78% of the shares totaling 1.73 million with a market value of $240.52 million.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mickelsen Brady, the company’s Senior VP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that Mickelsen Brady sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $88.51 per share for a total of $0.89 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

C3.ai Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that SIEBEL THOMAS M (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 341,158 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $84.53 per share for $28.84 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.79 million shares of the AI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, WARD JR STEPHEN M (Director) disposed off 11,000 shares at an average price of $85.31 for $0.94 million. The insider now directly holds 510,557 shares of C3.ai Inc. (AI).