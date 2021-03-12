Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) is -16.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.04 and a high of $86.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLAN stock was last observed hovering at around $56.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.39% off its average median price target of $84.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.77% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -9.51% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.23, the stock is -15.43% and -15.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.24 million and changing 5.96% at the moment leaves the stock 0.90% off its SMA200. PLAN registered 56.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $71.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $65.97.

The stock witnessed a -24.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.59%, and is 2.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.37% over the week and 5.95% over the month.

Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) has around 1601 employees, a market worth around $8.72B and $447.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -32.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 131.30% and -30.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-50.00%).

Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) is a “Buy”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Anaplan Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $127.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.70% year-over-year.

Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) Top Institutional Holders

382 institutions hold shares in Anaplan Inc. (PLAN), with 10.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.39% while institutional investors hold 108.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 140.60M, and float is at 131.20M with Short Float at 8.40%. Institutions hold 100.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.88 million shares valued at $853.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.38% of the PLAN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Coatue Management, LLC with 8.45 million shares valued at $607.2 million to account for 5.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.58 million shares representing 4.63% and valued at over $472.48 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 4.24% of the shares totaling 6.02 million with a market value of $432.56 million.

Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 50 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CALDERONI FRANK, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that CALDERONI FRANK sold 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $80.91 per share for a total of $3.64 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.3 million shares.

Anaplan Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 05 that Kaveripatnam Sandesh (Director) sold a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 05 and was made at $79.09 per share for $0.95 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 54318.0 shares of the PLAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, Kaveripatnam Sandesh (Director) disposed off 3,452 shares at an average price of $75.82 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 66,318 shares of Anaplan Inc. (PLAN).