Are we looking at the next big move in Diginex Limited (EQOS)?

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) is -18.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.11 and a high of $22.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EQOS stock was last observed hovering at around $12.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.64% off its average median price target of $24.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.52% off the consensus price target high of $24.70 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 46.52% higher than the price target low of $24.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.21, the stock is -10.03% and -17.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.86 million and changing 5.09% at the moment leaves the stock 21.43% off its SMA200. EQOS registered 30.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.20.

The stock witnessed a -40.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 110.69%, and is 20.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.41% over the week and 11.21% over the month.

Diginex Limited (EQOS) has around 120 employees, a market worth around $492.96M and $0.34M in sales. Fwd P/E is 29.36. Distance from 52-week low is 158.50% and -42.44% from its 52-week high.

Diginex Limited (EQOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Diginex Limited (EQOS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Diginex Limited quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $770k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.70% this year.

Diginex Limited (EQOS) Top Institutional Holders

20 institutions hold shares in Diginex Limited (EQOS), with 24.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 77.03% while institutional investors hold 247.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.32M, and float is at 26.89M with Short Float at 1.74%. Institutions hold 56.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Toroso Investments, LLC with over 0.64 million shares valued at $10.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.70% of the EQOS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 0.28 million shares valued at $4.47 million to account for 0.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust which holds 0.17 million shares representing 0.44% and valued at over $2.67 million, while Jane Street Group, LLC holds 0.09% of the shares totaling 32725.0 with a market value of $0.53 million.