Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:AYTU Stock Is Going Next

Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) is 42.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.86 and a high of $24.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AYTU stock was last observed hovering at around $7.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.72% off its average median price target of $20.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.46% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 50.41% higher than the price target low of $17.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.53, the stock is 6.11% and 12.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.24 million and changing 9.22% at the moment leaves the stock -20.60% off its SMA200. AYTU registered -36.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.17.

The stock witnessed a -4.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.95%, and is 16.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.68% over the week and 8.35% over the month.

Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) has around 75 employees, a market worth around $150.21M and $51.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -43.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.56% and -65.18% from its 52-week high.

Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aytu BioScience Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.33 with sales reaching $14.68M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 91.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 125.80% year-over-year.

Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) Top Institutional Holders

76 institutions hold shares in Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU), with 424k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.37% while institutional investors hold 26.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.88M, and float is at 14.74M with Short Float at 2.53%. Institutions hold 25.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Stonepine Capital Management, LLC with over 1.4 million shares valued at $8.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.82% of the AYTU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Armistice Capital, LLC with 1.33 million shares valued at $7.97 million to account for 7.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.7 million shares representing 3.89% and valued at over $4.16 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.72% of the shares totaling 0.31 million with a market value of $1.83 million.

Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC bought 1,333,334 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $6.00 per share for a total of $8.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.33 million shares.