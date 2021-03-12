Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 31.11% Upside

Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) is -11.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.51 and a high of $46.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNNE stock was last observed hovering at around $38.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $54.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.11% off the consensus price target high of $57.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 24.48% higher than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.27, the stock is 0.89% and -4.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.28 million and changing 0.72% at the moment leaves the stock -0.28% off its SMA200. CNNE registered 25.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.83.

The stock witnessed a -2.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.92%, and is 2.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.69% over the week and 3.55% over the month.

Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) has around 14509 employees, a market worth around $3.62B and $585.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.85. Distance from 52-week low is 91.47% and -15.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.40%).

Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cannae Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $158.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -101.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.30% in year-over-year returns.

Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) Top Institutional Holders

300 institutions hold shares in Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE), with 5.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.99% while institutional investors hold 93.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 91.40M, and float is at 86.17M with Short Float at 2.53%. Institutions hold 87.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.09 million shares valued at $357.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.82% of the CNNE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 7.47 million shares valued at $330.6 million to account for 8.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 6.62 million shares representing 7.22% and valued at over $293.0 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.21% of the shares totaling 6.6 million with a market value of $292.34 million.

Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Massey Richard N, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Massey Richard N bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $39.78 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Cannae Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that Massey Richard N (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $42.33 per share for $0.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the CNNE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 24, Massey Richard N (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $36.95 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 265,087 shares of Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE).