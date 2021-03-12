Cerner Corporation (CERN) Is Down -9.43% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) is -9.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.08 and a high of $84.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CERN stock was last observed hovering at around $70.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $83.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.02% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -3.01% lower than the price target low of $69.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.08, the stock is -0.45% and -6.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.36 million and changing 0.35% at the moment leaves the stock -2.84% off its SMA200. CERN registered 3.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $75.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $74.25.

The stock witnessed a -10.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.14%, and is 4.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.03% over the week and 2.16% over the month.

Cerner Corporation (CERN) has around 26400 employees, a market worth around $21.10B and $5.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.15 and Fwd P/E is 20.05. Profit margin for the company is 14.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.91% and -15.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.10%).

Cerner Corporation (CERN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cerner Corporation (CERN) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cerner Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.74 with sales reaching $1.4B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.70% in year-over-year returns.

Cerner Corporation (CERN) Top Institutional Holders

1,102 institutions hold shares in Cerner Corporation (CERN), with 422.69k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.14% while institutional investors hold 87.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 306.40M, and float is at 306.17M with Short Float at 4.15%. Institutions hold 87.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 32.65 million shares valued at $2.56 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.66% of the CERN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 25.1 million shares valued at $1.97 billion to account for 8.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation which holds 15.64 million shares representing 5.11% and valued at over $1.23 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.56% of the shares totaling 13.97 million with a market value of $1.1 billion.

Cerner Corporation (CERN) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Cerner Corporation (CERN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Erceg Mark J, the company’s Exec. VP & CFO. SEC filings show that Erceg Mark J bought 3,520 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $71.06 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31963.0 shares.

Cerner Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Erceg Mark J (Exec. VP & CFO) bought a total of 3,506 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $71.29 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28443.0 shares of the CERN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, Erceg Mark J (Exec. VP & CFO) acquired 3,521 shares at an average price of $71.05 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 24,937 shares of Cerner Corporation (CERN).

Cerner Corporation (CERN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DXC Technology Company (DXC) that is trading 75.29% up over the past 12 months. Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM) is 78.18% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.45% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 13.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.91.