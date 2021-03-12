Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

1,459 institutions hold shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA), with 1.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.39% while institutional investors hold 93.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 290.00M, and float is at 286.22M with Short Float at 2.40%. Institutions hold 93.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 22.99 million shares valued at $3.3 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.99% of the EA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 22.37 million shares valued at $3.21 billion to account for 7.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 14.59 million shares representing 5.07% and valued at over $2.1 billion, while Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds 4.54% of the shares totaling 13.07 million with a market value of $1.88 billion.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) is -8.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $85.69 and a high of $150.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EA stock was last observed hovering at around $130.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.22% off its average median price target of $160.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.8% off the consensus price target high of $177.00 offered by 34 analysts, but current levels are -35.26% lower than the price target low of $97.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $131.34, the stock is -5.32% and -6.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.22 million and changing 0.94% at the moment leaves the stock -1.60% off its SMA200. EA registered 29.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $141.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $133.57.

The stock witnessed a -10.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.61%, and is 0.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.56% over the week and 2.60% over the month.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) has around 9800 employees, a market worth around $37.40B and $5.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.54 and Fwd P/E is 21.43. Profit margin for the company is 20.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.27% and -12.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.20%).

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is a “Overweight”. 34 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Electronic Arts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.05 with sales reaching $1.38B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 209.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.10% in year-over-year returns.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Insider Activity

A total of 107 insider transactions have happened at Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 77 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Miele Laura, the company’s Chief Studios Officer. SEC filings show that Miele Laura sold 785 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $134.84 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20895.0 shares.

Electronic Arts Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Bilbey Matthew (EVP of Strategic Growth) sold a total of 330 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $134.84 per share for $44497.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6423.0 shares of the EA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Singh Vijayanthimala (Chief People Officer) disposed off 800 shares at an average price of $134.84 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 18,299 shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA).

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) that is trading 56.65% up over the past 12 months. The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is 86.48% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.81% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.09.