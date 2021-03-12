ENGlobal Corporation (ENG) up 103.12% since start of the year

ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) is 103.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.46 and a high of $9.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ENG stock was last observed hovering at around $4.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.98% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -85.71% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -85.71% lower than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.50, the stock is 12.83% and 9.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.21 million and changing 43.81% at the moment leaves the stock 179.70% off its SMA200. ENG registered 806.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 683.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.90.

The stock witnessed a -9.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 211.00%, and is 62.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.56% over the week and 16.82% over the month.

ENGlobal Corporation (ENG) has around 251 employees, a market worth around $166.66M and $69.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 224.14. Profit margin for the company is 1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 1311.82% and -30.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.40%).

ENGlobal Corporation (ENG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ENGlobal Corporation (ENG) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ENGlobal Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 74.10% this year.

ENGlobal Corporation (ENG) Top Institutional Holders

24 institutions hold shares in ENGlobal Corporation (ENG), with 13.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 48.54% while institutional investors hold 46.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.51M, and float is at 12.65M with Short Float at 10.27%. Institutions hold 23.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Oppenheimer & Close, Inc. with over 1.07 million shares valued at $3.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.88% of the ENG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.5 million shares valued at $1.6 million to account for 1.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Susquehanna International Group, LLP which holds 0.5 million shares representing 1.82% and valued at over $1.6 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 1.51% of the shares totaling 0.42 million with a market value of $1.33 million.

ENGlobal Corporation (ENG) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at ENGlobal Corporation (ENG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Williams Robert Bruce, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Williams Robert Bruce sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $2.18 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52456.0 shares.

ENGlobal Corporation (ENG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) that is trading 177.34% up over the past 12 months. AECOM (ACM) is 67.06% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -23.85% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.68.