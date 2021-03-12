Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) up 274.07% since start of the year

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) is 274.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $3.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ENTX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.44% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.6% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 59.6% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.04, the stock is 136.05% and 163.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 348.91 million and changing 152.50% at the moment leaves the stock 178.42% off its SMA200. ENTX registered 47.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 281.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6750 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2821.

The stock witnessed a 109.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 257.52%, and is 197.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 28.96% over the week and 14.52% over the month.

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) has around 21 employees, a market worth around $81.93M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 304.00% and 20.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-93.90%).

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Entera Bio Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -40.70% year-over-year.

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX), with 7.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 41.19% while institutional investors hold 17.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.33M, and float is at 13.55M with Short Float at 1.00%. Institutions hold 10.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Knoll Capital Management, L.P. with over 1.74 million shares valued at $1.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.55% of the ENTX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 72186.0 shares valued at $77960.0 to account for 0.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Virtu Financial LLC which holds 31314.0 shares representing 0.17% and valued at over $33819.0, while Phoenix Holdings Ltd. holds 0.07% of the shares totaling 12400.0 with a market value of $13392.0.