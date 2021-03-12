Flowserve Corporation (FLS) Volatility At 3.90%, Should You Add A Position?

458 institutions hold shares in Flowserve Corporation (FLS), with 319.18k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.25% while institutional investors hold 101.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 130.34M, and float is at 129.94M with Short Float at 2.89%. Institutions hold 101.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. with over 19.72 million shares valued at $726.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.13% of the FLS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Invesco Ltd. with 14.07 million shares valued at $518.43 million to account for 10.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 13.83 million shares representing 10.62% and valued at over $509.81 million, while First Eagle Investment Management, LLC holds 8.55% of the shares totaling 11.14 million with a market value of $410.51 million.

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) is 10.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.98 and a high of $42.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FLS stock was last observed hovering at around $40.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49% off its average median price target of $38.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.31% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -31.65% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.81, the stock is 4.73% and 7.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing 1.22% at the moment leaves the stock 26.61% off its SMA200. FLS registered 43.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.68.

The stock witnessed a 6.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.68%, and is 6.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.90% over the week and 3.76% over the month.

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) has around 16000 employees, a market worth around $5.13B and $3.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.96 and Fwd P/E is 21.65. Profit margin for the company is 3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 115.02% and -3.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Flowserve Corporation (FLS) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Flowserve Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19 with sales reaching $813.88M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.00% in year-over-year returns.

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Flowserve Corporation (FLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wilson Kirk, the company’s President, FCD. SEC filings show that Wilson Kirk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $41.72 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39879.0 shares.

Flowserve Corporation (FLS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include IDEX Corporation (IEX) that is trading 47.57% up over the past 12 months. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) is 108.77% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.06% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.76.