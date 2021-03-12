Genesis Healthcare Inc. (GEN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Genesis Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: GEN) is 16.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.40 and a high of $1.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GEN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $0.57 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.0% off the consensus price target high of $0.57 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 0.0% lower than the price target low of $0.57 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.57, the stock is -29.60% and -22.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.9 million and changing -0.77% at the moment leaves the stock -16.13% off its SMA200. GEN registered -51.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -8.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7862 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6116.

The stock witnessed a -50.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.77%, and is 18.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.25% over the week and 17.30% over the month.

Genesis Healthcare Inc. (GEN) has around 55000 employees, a market worth around $94.11M and $4.12B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.05% and -58.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.10%).

Genesis Healthcare Inc. (GEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genesis Healthcare Inc. (GEN) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genesis Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $923.49M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 103.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.70% in year-over-year returns.

Genesis Healthcare Inc. (GEN) Top Institutional Holders

65 institutions hold shares in Genesis Healthcare Inc. (GEN), with 47.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 42.34% while institutional investors hold 39.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 113.14M, and float is at 63.80M with Short Float at 0.87%. Institutions hold 22.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 3.7 million shares valued at $1.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.34% of the GEN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is First Washington Corporation with 3.0 million shares valued at $1.46 million to account for 2.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Acadian Asset Management which holds 2.64 million shares representing 2.39% and valued at over $1.28 million, while Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. holds 1.81% of the shares totaling 2.0 million with a market value of $0.97 million.

Genesis Healthcare Inc. (GEN) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Genesis Healthcare Inc. (GEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Reifsnyder JoAnne Susan, the company’s EVP and Chief Nursing Officer. SEC filings show that Reifsnyder JoAnne Susan sold 5,313 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $0.95 per share for a total of $5074.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.65 million shares.

Genesis Healthcare Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that Young Stephen Scott (SVP and Treasurer) sold a total of 3,315 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $0.95 per share for $3166.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.42 million shares of the GEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, Bach Paul David (COO) disposed off 7,457 shares at an average price of $0.95 for $7121.0. The insider now directly holds 832,158 shares of Genesis Healthcare Inc. (GEN).

Genesis Healthcare Inc. (GEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Five Star Senior Living Inc. (FVE) that is trading 102.74% up over the past 12 months. The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) is 149.83% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -23.05% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.11.