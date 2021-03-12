GLOG Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) Now

GasLog Ltd. (NYSE: GLOG) is 54.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.23 and a high of $6.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GLOG stock was last observed hovering at around $5.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $5.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.17% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 0.86% higher than the price target low of $5.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.75, the stock is 4.93% and 17.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.37 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 63.12% off its SMA200. GLOG registered 48.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 89.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.68.

The stock witnessed a 21.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 70.62%, and is -0.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.95% over the week and 3.49% over the month.

GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) has around 163 employees, a market worth around $541.65M and $674.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.59. Profit margin for the company is -8.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 157.85% and -11.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GasLog Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.31 with sales reaching $202.14M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.30% in year-over-year returns.

GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) Top Institutional Holders

86 institutions hold shares in GasLog Ltd. (GLOG), with 14.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.34% while institutional investors hold 25.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 95.23M, and float is at 43.65M with Short Float at 10.96%. Institutions hold 21.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 3.36 million shares valued at $12.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.53% of the GLOG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 1.87 million shares valued at $6.97 million to account for 1.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.6 million shares representing 1.68% and valued at over $5.95 million, while Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 0.83% of the shares totaling 0.79 million with a market value of $2.94 million.

GasLog Ltd. (GLOG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) that is trading 33.70% up over the past 12 months. GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) is 15.60% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -25.94% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.02 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.61.