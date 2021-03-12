Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

116 institutions hold shares in Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO), with 4.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.73% while institutional investors hold 85.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.92M, and float is at 33.99M with Short Float at 1.96%. Institutions hold 74.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.95 million shares valued at $12.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.58% of the HBIO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 2.03 million shares valued at $8.7 million to account for 5.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.83 million shares representing 4.70% and valued at over $7.87 million, while Royce & Associates LP holds 4.27% of the shares totaling 1.67 million with a market value of $7.15 million.

Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: HBIO) is 48.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.39 and a high of $5.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HBIO stock was last observed hovering at around $5.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.15%.

Currently trading at $6.37, the stock is 40.93% and 42.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing 22.03% at the moment leaves the stock 73.30% off its SMA200. HBIO registered 157.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 104.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.88.

The stock witnessed a 27.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.24%, and is 62.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.83% over the week and 7.32% over the month.

Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) has around 505 employees, a market worth around $228.94M and $102.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 24.98. Profit margin for the company is -6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 358.27% and 21.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.90%).

Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) Analyst Forecasts

Harvard Bioscience Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $25.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.80% in year-over-year returns.

Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by EDRICK ALAN I, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that EDRICK ALAN I bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $2.62 per share for a total of $52500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 67500.0 shares.

Harvard Bioscience Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 07 that Green James W (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 07 and was made at $2.53 per share for $25300.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.51 million shares of the HBIO stock.

Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bruker Corporation (BRKR) that is trading 54.30% up over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 20.74% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.59% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.12.