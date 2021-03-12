Here are the top Institutional holders of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) shares

750 institutions hold shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NTR), with 609.67k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.11% while institutional investors hold 67.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 569.79M, and float is at 569.48M with Short Float at 0.95%. Institutions hold 67.32% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royal Bank of Canada with over 31.32 million shares valued at $1.51 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 5.50% of the NTR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is First Eagle Investment Management, LLC with 21.88 million shares valued at $1.05 billion to account for 3.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 17.13 million shares representing 3.01% and valued at over $825.16 million, while Dodge & Cox Inc holds 2.61% of the shares totaling 14.87 million with a market value of $716.36 million.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) is 21.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.85 and a high of $57.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NTR stock was last observed hovering at around $57.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.43% off its average median price target of $63.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.63% off the consensus price target high of $67.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -27.26% lower than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.54, the stock is 5.25% and 10.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing 2.50% at the moment leaves the stock 36.84% off its SMA200. NTR registered 82.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $54.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.35.

The stock witnessed a 7.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.82%, and is 9.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.72% over the week and 2.60% over the month.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) has around 23100 employees, a market worth around $33.36B and $20.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 72.63 and Fwd P/E is 19.26. Distance from 52-week low is 145.47% and 1.40% from its 52-week high.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nutrien Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29 with sales reaching $3.99B over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post 3.20% year-over-year.