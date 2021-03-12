Here are the top Institutional holders of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) shares

877 institutions hold shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG), with 1.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.43% while institutional investors hold 93.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 358.30M, and float is at 356.80M with Short Float at 0.97%. Institutions hold 93.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 38.91 million shares valued at $1.91 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.88% of the HIG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 24.68 million shares valued at $1.21 billion to account for 6.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 20.43 million shares representing 5.72% and valued at over $1.0 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 5.51% of the shares totaling 19.7 million with a market value of $964.83 million.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) is 11.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.04 and a high of $55.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HIG stock was last observed hovering at around $54.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3% off its average median price target of $59.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.27% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -13.35% lower than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.41, the stock is 5.35% and 7.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.59 million and changing -0.55% at the moment leaves the stock 24.98% off its SMA200. HIG registered 20.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.86.

The stock witnessed a 8.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.77%, and is 4.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.76% over the week and 2.64% over the month.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) has around 19500 employees, a market worth around $18.88B and $20.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.43 and Fwd P/E is 8.68. Profit margin for the company is 8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 185.77% and -2.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.70%).

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) is a “Buy”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.23 with sales reaching $5.18B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.50% in year-over-year returns.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ELLIOT DOUGLAS G, the company’s President. SEC filings show that ELLIOT DOUGLAS G sold 128,535 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 31 at a price of $49.00 per share for a total of $6.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 23 that Swift Christopher (Chairman and CEO) bought a total of 6,975 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 23 and was made at $35.98 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the HIG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, FETTER TREVOR (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $41.38 for $0.41 million. The insider now directly holds 70,757 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG).

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aegon N.V. (AEG) that is 95.26% higher over the past 12 months. RLI Corp. (RLI) is 54.37% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.43% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.67.