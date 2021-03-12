Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL)

101 institutions hold shares in NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL), with 6.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.77% while institutional investors hold 47.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 128.99M, and float is at 123.02M with Short Float at 1.89%. Institutions hold 44.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 19.92 million shares valued at $47.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.42% of the NGL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Alps Advisors Inc. with 15.01 million shares valued at $36.03 million to account for 11.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 3.79 million shares representing 2.93% and valued at over $9.1 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 1.95% of the shares totaling 2.52 million with a market value of $6.05 million.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) is 7.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.15 and a high of $7.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NGL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $2.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -28.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.57, the stock is 1.58% and -3.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.09 million and changing -0.39% at the moment leaves the stock -28.53% off its SMA200. NGL registered -26.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.6356 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.0426.

The stock witnessed a -2.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.10%, and is -5.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.58% over the week and 6.68% over the month.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) has around 1400 employees, a market worth around $340.73M and $5.16B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -14.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 123.48% and -65.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.20%).

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) is a “Underweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NGL Energy Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $1.8B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -107.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -30.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.00% in year-over-year returns.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ciolek John, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Ciolek John bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $6.97 per share for a total of $69700.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 75733.0 shares.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) that is trading 263.00% up over the past 12 months. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) is 74.37% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -42.06% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.82.