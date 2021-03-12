Is PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) a good stock to buy now?

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) is 146.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.62 and a high of $7.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PDSB stock was last observed hovering at around $3.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.48% off its average median price target of $6.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.71% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 12.17% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $5.27, the stock is 15.61% and 45.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 45.72 million and changing 39.05% at the moment leaves the stock 99.27% off its SMA200. PDSB registered 472.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 141.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.76.

The stock witnessed a -22.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 116.87%, and is 56.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.39% over the week and 15.97% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 756.49% and -27.78% from its 52-week high.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19.The EPS is expected to grow by 94.50% this year.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) Top Institutional Holders

33 institutions hold shares in PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB), with 6.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.61% while institutional investors hold 20.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.96M, and float is at 16.11M with Short Float at 2.92%. Institutions hold 14.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.83 million shares valued at $1.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.72% of the PDSB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.71 million shares valued at $1.53 million to account for 3.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Federated Hermes, Inc. which holds 0.38 million shares representing 1.72% and valued at over $0.82 million, while Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC holds 1.07% of the shares totaling 0.24 million with a market value of $0.51 million.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.