New Big Money Means Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) Investors Could Reap Benefit

619 institutions hold shares in Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK), with 572.68k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.46% while institutional investors hold 76.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 124.03M, and float is at 123.09M with Short Float at 2.63%. Institutions hold 75.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.64 million shares valued at $657.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.18% of the ALK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 9.25 million shares valued at $480.87 million to account for 7.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 9.16 million shares representing 7.38% and valued at over $476.5 million, while Primecap Management Company holds 4.16% of the shares totaling 5.17 million with a market value of $268.59 million.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) is 26.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.02 and a high of $69.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALK stock was last observed hovering at around $66.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.7% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.89% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -34.06% lower than the price target low of $49.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.69, the stock is 3.46% and 15.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.99 million and changing -1.05% at the moment leaves the stock 47.71% off its SMA200. ALK registered 43.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 61.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $59.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.97.

The stock witnessed a 17.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.88%, and is 1.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.08% over the week and 4.47% over the month.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) has around 21997 employees, a market worth around $8.13B and $3.57B in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.12. Profit margin for the company is -37.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 228.12% and -5.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.80%).

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alaska Air Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$3.76 with sales reaching $766.15M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -273.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 65.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -53.20% in year-over-year returns.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TACKETT SHANE R, the company’s EVP FINANCE/CFO. SEC filings show that TACKETT SHANE R sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $67.22 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7862.0 shares.

Alaska Air Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that THOMPSON J KENNETH (Director) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $68.66 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34995.0 shares of the ALK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, LEVINE KYLE B (SR VP LEGAL) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $68.00 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 7,699 shares of Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK).

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading 13.24% up over the past 12 months. Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) is 69.70% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.72% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.52.