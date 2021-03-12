New Big Money Means MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Investors Could Reap Benefit

556 institutions hold shares in MongoDB Inc. (MDB), with 1.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.83% while institutional investors hold 91.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 59.37M, and float is at 58.56M with Short Float at 9.50%. Institutions hold 89.09% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 7.38 million shares valued at $2.65 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.25% of the MDB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 5.44 million shares valued at $1.95 billion to account for 9.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.75 million shares representing 7.88% and valued at over $1.71 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.56% of the shares totaling 4.56 million with a market value of $1.64 billion.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) is -8.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $93.81 and a high of $428.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MDB stock was last observed hovering at around $294.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 32.81% off its average median price target of $400.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.55% off the consensus price target high of $500.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -9.09% lower than the price target low of $300.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $327.26, the stock is -12.64% and -12.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing 11.14% at the moment leaves the stock 20.08% off its SMA200. MDB registered 164.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $378.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $299.49.

The stock witnessed a -19.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.65%, and is -0.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.44% over the week and 6.91% over the month.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) has around 1813 employees, a market worth around $21.01B and $542.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -46.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 248.85% and -23.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.90%).

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MongoDB Inc. (MDB) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MongoDB Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.37 with sales reaching $169.51M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -64.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 29.00% year-over-year.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Insider Activity

A total of 270 insider transactions have happened at MongoDB Inc. (MDB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 241 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ittycheria Dev, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Ittycheria Dev sold 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $336.35 per share for a total of $11.77 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

MongoDB Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Pech Cedric (Chief Revenue Officer) sold a total of 519 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $391.03 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the MDB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, MERRIMAN DWIGHT A (Director) disposed off 14,000 shares at an average price of $389.64 for $5.45 million. The insider now directly holds 1,432,468 shares of MongoDB Inc. (MDB).

MongoDB Inc. (MDB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) that is trading 39.69% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.15% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.63.