New Big Money Means Sysco Corporation (SYY) Investors Could Reap Benefit

1,518 institutions hold shares in Sysco Corporation (SYY), with 709.47k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.14% while institutional investors hold 83.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 510.01M, and float is at 509.69M with Short Float at 1.50%. Institutions hold 83.63% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 42.92 million shares valued at $3.19 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.41% of the SYY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 31.34 million shares valued at $2.33 billion to account for 6.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 30.64 million shares representing 6.00% and valued at over $2.28 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.66% of the shares totaling 23.78 million with a market value of $1.77 billion.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is 9.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.00 and a high of $83.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SYY stock was last observed hovering at around $81.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $82.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.96% off the consensus price target high of $89.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -32.84% lower than the price target low of $61.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $81.03, the stock is 2.81% and 5.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.92 million and changing -0.25% at the moment leaves the stock 23.51% off its SMA200. SYY registered 46.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $77.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $70.12.

The stock witnessed a 6.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.62%, and is 2.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.96% over the week and 2.69% over the month.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) has around 57000 employees, a market worth around $40.16B and $45.90B in sales. Fwd P/E is 25.88. Profit margin for the company is -0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 211.65% and -2.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Sysco Corporation (SYY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sysco Corporation (SYY) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sysco Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.21 with sales reaching $12.37B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -87.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.70% in year-over-year returns.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Sysco Corporation (SYY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Talton Sheila, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Talton Sheila sold 1,582 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $81.06 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11438.0 shares.

Sysco Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that Bertrand Greg D (EVP) sold a total of 36,403 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $76.97 per share for $2.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38403.0 shares of the SYY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 03, Frank Joshua D. (Director) disposed off 250,000 shares at an average price of $73.32 for $18.33 million. The insider now directly holds 20,593,928 shares of Sysco Corporation (SYY).

Sysco Corporation (SYY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AMCON Distributing Company (DIT) that is trading 67.05% up over the past 12 months. United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) is 481.33% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.01% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.17.