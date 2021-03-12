Overview of Three Hot Stocks: JFrog Ltd. (FROG), The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL)

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) shares are -21.98% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.00% or -$0.49 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -28.51% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 3.83% and -25.72% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 12, 2020, Stifel recommended the FROG stock is a Hold, while earlier, William Blair had Initiated the stock as an Mkt Perform on October 12, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the FROG stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $48.53 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $78.11. The forecasts give the JFrog Ltd. stock a price target range of $95.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $65.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 48.92% or 25.34%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.05, up 33.70% from $0.13 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0 and $0.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.09 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

Gemini Israel V Limited Partne, a 10% Owner at the company, sold 76,683 shares worth $5.23 million at $68.20 per share on Feb 19. The Director had earlier sold another 60,795 FROG shares valued at $4.1 million on Feb 19. The shares were sold at $67.37 per share. Sela Yossi (Director) sold 76,683 shares at $68.20 per share on Feb 19 for a total of $5.23 million while Shlomi Ben Haim, (Chief Executive Officer) sold 50,000 shares on Feb 18 for $3.28 million with each share fetching $65.54.

Shares of Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) recently traded at $2.68, with no change from its previous close. The day started out with an opening price ‎of $2.68. The company has a total of 89,493,405 outstanding shares while its market ‎capitalization is now about $239,842,325.‎

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. engages in tree services, debris hauling and removal, biomass recycling, mulch manufacturing, packaging, and sales through its subsidiaries. The company was set-up to provide a solution for the disposal of tree debris, which is currently dumped in landfills. This is a burden on the environment and strains disposal sites around the country.

Based on vertically integrated operations, the Company’s sustainability-based solutions are derived from recycling and using tree debris as a feedstock to manufacture a range of organic, attractive, next-generation mulch products distributed to landscapers, installers, and garden centers.

The Company intends to grow through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth thanks to synergistic opportunities identified. Its customers are primarily government entities, residential clients, and commercial customers.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL), on the other hand, is trading around $290.55 with a market cap of $103.01B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $295.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 1.68% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.96 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

EL’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 9.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.71 billion. This represented 44.24% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $4.85 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined to $2.38 in the year-over-year period, growing to $1.53 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Mar 2021, the total assets figure advanced to $19.59 billion from $17.9 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.98 billion, significantly higher than the $1.25 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.73 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 145 times at The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 44 times and accounting for 4,969,209 shares. Insider sales totaled 5,117,081 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 101 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -57.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 15.55M shares after the latest sales, with 2.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.20% with a share float percentage of 220.00M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. having a total of 1,434 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.28 million shares worth more than $4.87 billion. As of Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 14.28 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.8 billion and represent 6.21% of shares outstanding.