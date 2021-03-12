Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

308 institutions hold shares in Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY), with 1.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.91% while institutional investors hold 113.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 115.20M, and float is at 114.28M with Short Float at 11.34%. Institutions hold 112.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 19.14 million shares valued at $251.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.57% of the RLGY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 17.92 million shares valued at $235.05 million to account for 15.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Southeastern Asset Management Inc/tn/ which holds 8.76 million shares representing 7.58% and valued at over $114.92 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.27% of the shares totaling 6.08 million with a market value of $79.79 million.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is 27.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.09 and a high of $18.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RLGY stock was last observed hovering at around $16.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.33% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -11.47% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.72, the stock is 3.70% and 6.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.14 million and changing 1.95% at the moment leaves the stock 45.65% off its SMA200. RLGY registered 179.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.02.

The stock witnessed a -2.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.67%, and is 27.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.33% over the week and 6.89% over the month.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) has around 9235 employees, a market worth around $1.72B and $6.22B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.11. Profit margin for the company is -5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 700.00% and -11.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.70%).

Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $1.5B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -89.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 34.50% in year-over-year returns.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WASSER MARILYN J., the company’s EVP, General Counsel and Sec.. SEC filings show that WASSER MARILYN J. sold 16,923 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $16.43 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Realogy Holdings Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Casey Donald J (Pres./CEO, Realogy Title Group) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $15.88 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the RLGY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, Reu-Narvaez Tanya (EVP, Chief People Officer) disposed off 2,800 shares at an average price of $14.97 for $41916.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY).

Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) that is trading 25.72% up over the past 12 months. The St. Joe Company (JOE) is 177.78% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.54% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 12.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.81.