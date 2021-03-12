Seagate Technology plc (STX): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:STX Stock Is Going Next

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) is 24.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.02 and a high of $77.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STX stock was last observed hovering at around $74.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.32% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.68% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -93.13% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $77.25, the stock is 5.70% and 14.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.71 million and changing 3.10% at the moment leaves the stock 39.73% off its SMA200. STX registered 70.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 67.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $70.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $58.36.

The stock witnessed a 6.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.98%, and is 7.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.89% over the week and 3.12% over the month.

Seagate Technology plc (STX) has around 42000 employees, a market worth around $17.84B and $10.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.19 and Fwd P/E is 12.86. Profit margin for the company is 9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 97.98% and 0.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.30%).

Seagate Technology plc (STX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Seagate Technology plc (STX) is a “Hold”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Seagate Technology plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.31 with sales reaching $2.67B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.80% in year-over-year returns.

Seagate Technology plc (STX) Top Institutional Holders

888 institutions hold shares in Seagate Technology plc (STX), with 1.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.56% while institutional investors hold 88.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 249.00M, and float is at 235.23M with Short Float at 6.71%. Institutions hold 87.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ValueAct Holdings, L.P. with over 30.15 million shares valued at $1.87 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.74% of the STX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 26.87 million shares valued at $1.67 billion to account for 11.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 16.39 million shares representing 6.93% and valued at over $1.02 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 5.92% of the shares totaling 14.01 million with a market value of $871.02 million.

Seagate Technology plc (STX) Insider Activity

A total of 95 insider transactions have happened at Seagate Technology plc (STX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 64 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LUCZO STEPHEN J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LUCZO STEPHEN J sold 127,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $74.47 per share for a total of $9.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Seagate Technology plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that SCHUELKE KATHERINE (SVP, CLO & Corporate Secretary) sold a total of 4,525 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $73.20 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24028.0 shares of the STX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, LUCZO STEPHEN J (Director) disposed off 75,000 shares at an average price of $71.95 for $5.4 million. The insider now directly holds 447,199 shares of Seagate Technology plc (STX).

Seagate Technology plc (STX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HP Inc. (HPQ) that is trading 56.71% up over the past 12 months. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is 54.35% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.71% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 18.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.42.