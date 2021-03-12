Teradyne Inc. (TER) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

867 institutions hold shares in Teradyne Inc. (TER), with 455.08k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.27% while institutional investors hold 99.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 166.09M, and float is at 165.61M with Short Float at 3.78%. Institutions hold 98.98% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.1 million shares valued at $2.29 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.46% of the TER Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 14.04 million shares valued at $1.68 billion to account for 8.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baillie Gifford and Company which holds 7.91 million shares representing 4.74% and valued at over $947.89 million, while Ameriprise Financial, Inc. holds 4.39% of the shares totaling 7.32 million with a market value of $877.37 million.

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) is -5.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.87 and a high of $147.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TER stock was last observed hovering at around $108.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.95% off its average median price target of $139.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.72% off the consensus price target high of $162.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -19.85% lower than the price target low of $95.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $113.86, the stock is -10.89% and -11.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.13 million and changing 4.55% at the moment leaves the stock 14.63% off its SMA200. TER registered 107.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $127.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $106.85.

The stock witnessed a -11.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.05%, and is -0.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.50% over the week and 5.70% over the month.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) has around 5500 employees, a market worth around $18.99B and $3.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.58 and Fwd P/E is 21.56. Profit margin for the company is 25.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 165.59% and -23.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (31.00%).

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Teradyne Inc. (TER) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Teradyne Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.04 with sales reaching $760.11M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 64.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.90% in year-over-year returns.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Insider Activity

A total of 71 insider transactions have happened at Teradyne Inc. (TER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 50 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JAGIELA MARK E, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that JAGIELA MARK E sold 57,941 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 at a price of $123.71 per share for a total of $7.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Teradyne Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 29 that Gray Charles Jeffrey (VP, General Counsel, Secretary) sold a total of 18,941 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 29 and was made at $118.34 per share for $2.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31776.0 shares of the TER stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 28, Burns Richard John (President, Semiconductor Test) disposed off 773 shares at an average price of $123.71 for $95628.0. The insider now directly holds 12,534 shares of Teradyne Inc. (TER).

Teradyne Inc. (TER): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) that is trading 54.55% up over the past 12 months. Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) is 76.98% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.11% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.59.