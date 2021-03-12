These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for CarLotz Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ)

CarLotz Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ) is -18.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.45 and a high of $12.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LOTZ stock was last observed hovering at around $8.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.96%.

Currently trading at $9.13, the stock is -1.31% and -11.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.88 million and changing 11.75% at the moment leaves the stock -10.80% off its SMA200. LOTZ registered -9.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.25.

The stock witnessed a -6.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.13%, and is 11.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.82% over the week and 11.22% over the month.

CarLotz Inc. (LOTZ) has around 101 employees, a market worth around $1.08B and $108.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 415.00. Distance from 52-week low is 41.55% and -29.22% from its 52-week high.

CarLotz Inc. (LOTZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CarLotz Inc. (LOTZ) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CarLotz Inc. (LOTZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 117.79M, and float is at 97.67M with Short Float at 5.46%.