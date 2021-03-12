Things appear to be looking up for NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN)

NTN Buzztime Inc. (AMEX: NTN) is 72.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.94 and a high of $7.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NTN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.82% off the consensus price target high of $5.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 29.82% higher than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.86, the stock is -9.02% and 5.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing 9.04% at the moment leaves the stock 61.83% off its SMA200. NTN registered 124.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 128.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.2565 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5664.

The stock witnessed a -15.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 79.53%, and is 15.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.34% over the week and 15.60% over the month.

NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN) has around 38 employees, a market worth around $12.51M and $9.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -61.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 310.64% and -50.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.60%).

NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NTN Buzztime Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $7.16M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -601.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 24.30% in year-over-year returns.

NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN), with 517.81k shares held by insiders accounting for 17.54% while institutional investors hold 19.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.94M, and float is at 2.15M with Short Float at 2.87%. Institutions hold 16.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Eagle Asset Management Inc with over 70323.0 shares valued at $0.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.37% of the NTN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 21179.0 shares valued at $47440.0 to account for 0.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are North Star Investment Management Corp which holds 18986.0 shares representing 0.64% and valued at over $42528.0, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.55% of the shares totaling 16227.0 with a market value of $36348.0.

NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ELLIN ROBERT S, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that ELLIN ROBERT S sold 170,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 13 at a price of $5.33 per share for a total of $0.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16194.0 shares.

NTN Buzztime Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 13 that ELLIN ROBERT S (10% Owner) sold a total of 156,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 13 and was made at $5.79 per share for $0.91 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 421.0 shares of the NTN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 17, ELLIN ROBERT S (10% Owner) disposed off 12,400 shares at an average price of $6.01 for $74524.0. The insider now directly holds 187,094 shares of NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN).

NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is trading 86.48% up over the past 12 months. Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) is 229.96% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -317.93% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.03.