Things appear to be looking up for Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX) is 98.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.76 and a high of $12.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ORTX stock was last observed hovering at around $8.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.89% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 28.58% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $8.57, the stock is 13.11% and 27.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing 2.63% at the moment leaves the stock 50.23% off its SMA200. ORTX registered -5.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 59.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.43.

The stock witnessed a 3.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 90.02%, and is 24.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.50% over the week and 9.10% over the month.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) has around 224 employees, a market worth around $854.69M and $2.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 127.93% and -30.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-76.80%).

Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Orchard Therapeutics plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.33 with sales reaching $540k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 401.00% year-over-year.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) Top Institutional Holders

99 institutions hold shares in Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX), with 280.79k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.23% while institutional investors hold 67.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 100.02M, and float is at 81.79M with Short Float at 6.41%. Institutions hold 67.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 12.32 million shares valued at $53.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.66% of the ORTX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 12.24 million shares valued at $52.9 million to account for 12.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) which holds 6.95 million shares representing 7.14% and valued at over $30.02 million, while Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 4.14% of the shares totaling 4.03 million with a market value of $17.39 million.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FMR LLC, the company’s See Remark 1. SEC filings show that FMR LLC sold 2,045,510 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $6.98 per share for a total of $14.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.1 million shares.

Orchard Therapeutics plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 24 that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. (10% Owner) bought a total of 473,327 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 24 and was made at $4.61 per share for $2.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.88 million shares of the ORTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 21, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. (10% Owner) acquired 64,642 shares at an average price of $4.62 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 9,407,538 shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX).