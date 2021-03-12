Things appear to be looking up for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) is 0.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $187.72 and a high of $367.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UNH stock was last observed hovering at around $349.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.5% off its average median price target of $401.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.57% off the consensus price target high of $462.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 1.92% higher than the price target low of $360.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $353.10, the stock is 5.65% and 3.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.52 million and changing 1.00% at the moment leaves the stock 9.48% off its SMA200. UNH registered 27.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $335.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $331.42.

The stock witnessed a 7.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.51%, and is 5.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.53% over the week and 2.04% over the month.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) has around 330000 employees, a market worth around $321.01B and $257.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.03 and Fwd P/E is 16.75. Profit margin for the company is 6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.10% and -4.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.00%).

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $4.34 with sales reaching $69.23B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.50% in year-over-year returns.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Top Institutional Holders

2,935 institutions hold shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH), with 5.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.58% while institutional investors hold 89.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 949.00M, and float is at 943.06M with Short Float at 0.57%. Institutions hold 89.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 79.09 million shares valued at $27.74 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.37% of the UNH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 71.59 million shares valued at $25.11 billion to account for 7.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 52.57 million shares representing 5.56% and valued at over $18.43 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.68% of the shares totaling 44.23 million with a market value of $15.51 billion.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Insider Activity

A total of 117 insider transactions have happened at UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 52 and purchases happening 65 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ROOS THOMAS E, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that ROOS THOMAS E sold 423 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $334.36 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32424.0 shares.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that BURKE RICHARD T (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $327.60 per share for $1.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.33 million shares of the UNH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, ROOS THOMAS E (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 864 shares at an average price of $327.36 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 30,206 shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH).

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Humana Inc. (HUM) that is trading 22.30% up over the past 12 months. Centene Corporation (CNC) is 6.80% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.24% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.48.