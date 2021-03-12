Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Is Up 13.39% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) is 13.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.75 and a high of $22.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VRT stock was last observed hovering at around $20.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.43% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 11.79% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.17, the stock is 1.32% and 5.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.27 million and changing 2.62% at the moment leaves the stock 22.32% off its SMA200. VRT registered 98.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.70.

The stock witnessed a 1.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.33%, and is 5.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.37% over the week and 4.83% over the month.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $7.44B and $4.37B in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.92. Profit margin for the company is -5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 345.68% and -5.62% from its 52-week high.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vertiv Holdings Co quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $1.04B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.10% in year-over-year returns.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Top Institutional Holders

261 institutions hold shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT), with 12.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.63% while institutional investors hold 88.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 328.41M, and float is at 68.95M with Short Float at 16.15%. Institutions hold 84.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE with over 77.26 million shares valued at $1.44 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 23.53% of the VRT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 22.2 million shares valued at $414.41 million to account for 6.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 19.87 million shares representing 6.05% and valued at over $370.93 million, while FMR, LLC holds 4.95% of the shares totaling 16.25 million with a market value of $303.48 million.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by VPE Holdings, LLC, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that VPE Holdings, LLC sold 17,381,740 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $20.15 per share for a total of $350.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59.88 million shares.

Vertiv Holdings Co disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that VPE Holdings, LLC (Director) sold a total of 17,381,740 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $20.15 per share for $350.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 59.88 million shares of the VRT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, VPE Holdings, LLC (Director) disposed off 18,000,000 shares at an average price of $16.75 for $301.55 million. The insider now directly holds 77,261,955 shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT).