What should you know before buying stock in Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ATH) is 17.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.37 and a high of $55.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATH stock was last observed hovering at around $49.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.0% off its average median price target of $55.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.5% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -5.83% lower than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.80, the stock is 8.36% and 13.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.28 million and changing 2.01% at the moment leaves the stock 32.90% off its SMA200. ATH registered 63.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.66.

The stock witnessed a 13.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.35%, and is 6.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.75% over the week and 4.05% over the month.

Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) has around 1350 employees, a market worth around $9.51B and $14.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.79 and Fwd P/E is 5.57. Profit margin for the company is 9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 279.96% and -8.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Athene Holding Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.44 with sales reaching $1.63B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 41.50% in year-over-year returns.

Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) Top Institutional Holders

427 institutions hold shares in Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH), with 8.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.61% while institutional investors hold 98.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 191.61M, and float is at 128.71M with Short Float at 3.39%. Institutions hold 93.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. with over 54.58 million shares valued at $2.35 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 28.49% of the ATH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 14.98 million shares valued at $646.24 million to account for 7.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 10.8 million shares representing 5.64% and valued at over $466.08 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.44% of the shares totaling 8.51 million with a market value of $367.21 million.

Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Belardi James Richard, the company’s Chairman, CEO and CIO. SEC filings show that Belardi James Richard bought 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $25.00 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40000.0 shares.

Athene Holding Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 11 that Kvalheim Grant bought a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 11 and was made at $25.00 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40000.0 shares of the ATH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 11, Belardi James Richard (Chairman, CEO and CIO) acquired 40,000 shares at an average price of $25.00 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 40,000 shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH).

Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) that is trading 127.38% up over the past 12 months. NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) is 19.09% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.94% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.73.