What should you know before buying stock in PG&E Corporation (PCGU)

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCGU) is -8.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $91.42 and a high of $126.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PCGU stock was last observed hovering at around $112.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -563.76% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -840.33% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $112.84, the stock is 0.96% and -2.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.16 million and changing 0.08% at the moment leaves the stock 4.48% off its SMA200. PCGU registered a gain of 17.63% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $113.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $111.01.

The stock witnessed a -3.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.17%, and is 5.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.87% over the week and 2.36% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 23.44% and -10.98% from its 52-week high.

PG&E Corporation (PCGU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PG&E Corporation (PCGU) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PG&E Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021..

PG&E Corporation (PCGU) Top Institutional Holders

67 institutions hold shares in PG&E Corporation (PCGU), with institutional investors hold 101.41% of the company’s shares. The shares float is at 1.47B with Short Float at 0.00%. Institutions hold 101.41% of the Float.