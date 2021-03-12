Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLR) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 16.97% Change This Year

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR) is 16.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.64 and a high of $7.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WHLR stock was last observed hovering at around $3.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 35.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.24, the stock is -8.10% and 2.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing 0.31% at the moment leaves the stock 22.61% off its SMA200. WHLR registered 147.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.3550 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.9741.

The stock witnessed a -21.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.56%, and is 5.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.74% over the week and 8.27% over the month.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLR) has around 47 employees, a market worth around $30.65M and $61.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -25.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 406.25% and -55.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLR) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.20% this year.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLR) Top Institutional Holders

24 institutions hold shares in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLR), with 1.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.84% while institutional investors hold 56.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.70M, and float is at 7.38M with Short Float at 1.72%. Institutions hold 45.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Stilwell Value LLC with over 1.18 million shares valued at $3.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.18% of the WHLR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Eidelman Virant Capital with 0.69 million shares valued at $1.9 million to account for 7.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.28 million shares representing 2.89% and valued at over $0.78 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 1.60% of the shares totaling 0.16 million with a market value of $0.43 million.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLR) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by STILWELL JOSEPH, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that STILWELL JOSEPH bought 1 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 24 at a price of $2.75 per share for a total of $3.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.85 million shares.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 23 that Khoshaba Daniel (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 23 and was made at $2.98 per share for $14903.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.07 million shares of the WHLR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 21, STILWELL JOSEPH (Director) acquired 22 shares at an average price of $2.75 for $60.0. The insider now directly holds 853,746 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLR).

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) that is 7.89% higher over the past 12 months. Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) is 14.13% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -437.8% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.28.