Which institution holds the most shares in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

610 institutions hold shares in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM), with 120.77k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.03% while institutional investors hold 51.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 447.28M, and float is at 442.50M with Short Float at 0.94%. Institutions hold 51.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royal Bank of Canada with over 35.04 million shares valued at $3.0 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.82% of the CM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with 18.38 million shares valued at $1.57 billion to account for 4.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Toronto Dominion Bank which holds 14.56 million shares representing 3.25% and valued at over $1.24 billion, while Bank Of Nova Scotia / holds 3.00% of the shares totaling 13.43 million with a market value of $1.15 billion.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM) is 15.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.45 and a high of $99.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CM stock was last observed hovering at around $98.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $111.52 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.01% off the consensus price target high of $115.05 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 8.4% higher than the price target low of $108.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $98.93, the stock is 6.25% and 10.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.96 million and changing 0.27% at the moment leaves the stock 25.04% off its SMA200. CM registered 59.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $90.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $83.53.

The stock witnessed a 11.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.61%, and is 3.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.21% over the week and 1.40% over the month.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) has around 43890 employees, a market worth around $43.57B and $12.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.71 and Fwd P/E is 7.84. Profit margin for the company is 25.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 112.98% and -0.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.00%).

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.23 with sales reaching $3.4B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.80% in year-over-year returns.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) that is trading 33.71% up over the past 12 months. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is 20.26% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.58% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.41.