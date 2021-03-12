Which Institutions Own Shares In bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE)?

401 institutions hold shares in bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE), with 337.05k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.50% while institutional investors hold 98.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 66.43M, and float is at 66.04M with Short Float at 9.60%. Institutions hold 97.55% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 8.13 million shares valued at $351.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.11% of the BLUE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.46 million shares valued at $279.66 million to account for 9.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 5.35 million shares representing 7.97% and valued at over $231.46 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.75% of the shares totaling 3.86 million with a market value of $167.09 million.

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) is -25.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.24 and a high of $72.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BLUE stock was last observed hovering at around $32.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.71% off the consensus price target high of $86.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -18.78% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.07, the stock is 3.02% and -21.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.33 million and changing -1.26% at the moment leaves the stock -39.00% off its SMA200. BLUE registered -47.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.50.

The stock witnessed a -31.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.77%, and is 14.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.95% over the week and 7.83% over the month.

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) has around 1213 employees, a market worth around $2.10B and $250.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 32.30% and -55.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-46.00%).

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

bluebird bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$3.01 with sales reaching $11.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -58.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -49.10% in year-over-year returns.

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) Insider Activity

A total of 87 insider transactions have happened at bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 72 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gregory Philip D, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Gregory Philip D sold 39 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $29.58 per share for a total of $1154.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46907.0 shares.

bluebird bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Cole Jason (Chief Operating and) sold a total of 38 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $29.58 per share for $1124.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47997.0 shares of the BLUE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Davidson David (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 42 shares at an average price of $29.58 for $1242.0. The insider now directly holds 47,829 shares of bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE).

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) that is trading 65.81% up over the past 12 months. Sanofi (SNY) is 6.81% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.15% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.99.