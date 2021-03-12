Who are the Institutional Holders in Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR)?

419 institutions hold shares in Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR), with 3.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.72% while institutional investors hold 112.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 206.43M, and float is at 203.86M with Short Float at 4.58%. Institutions hold 110.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 18.04 million shares valued at $736.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.74% of the BLDR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.47 million shares valued at $508.86 million to account for 6.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 9.66 million shares representing 4.68% and valued at over $394.33 million, while Select Equity Group, Inc. holds 2.95% of the shares totaling 6.1 million with a market value of $248.83 million.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDR) is 15.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.00 and a high of $47.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BLDR stock was last observed hovering at around $47.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.98% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 5.9% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.05, the stock is 9.84% and 13.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.61 million and changing -0.06% at the moment leaves the stock 45.17% off its SMA200. BLDR registered 146.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.61.

The stock witnessed a 8.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.29%, and is 11.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.09% over the week and 4.55% over the month.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) has around 26000 employees, a market worth around $9.44B and $8.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.73 and Fwd P/E is 15.24. Profit margin for the company is 3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 422.78% and -0.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.20%).

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Builders FirstSource Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.67 with sales reaching $3.67B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 69.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 105.50% in year-over-year returns.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Coulter Jami Lynn, the company’s Principal Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Coulter Jami Lynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $44.47 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22819.0 shares.

Builders FirstSource Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Johnson Timothy D (EVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $44.39 per share for $0.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15418.0 shares of the BLDR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, Hiller Michael (President – Central Division) disposed off 8,330 shares at an average price of $41.96 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 16,965 shares of Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR).

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boise Cascade Company (BCC) that is trading 120.00% up over the past 12 months. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) is 622.97% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.82% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 8.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.14.