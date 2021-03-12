Who are the Institutional Holders in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)?

324 institutions hold shares in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB), with 1.7M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.29% while institutional investors hold 104.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 130.67M, and float is at 129.23M with Short Float at 10.06%. Institutions hold 103.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 19.17 million shares valued at $360.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.60% of the PEB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 18.53 million shares valued at $348.38 million to account for 14.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital International Investors which holds 7.06 million shares representing 5.38% and valued at over $132.74 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.13% of the shares totaling 6.74 million with a market value of $126.68 million.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is 32.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.39 and a high of $25.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PEB stock was last observed hovering at around $24.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.08% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -38.56% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.94, the stock is 9.88% and 19.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing 0.85% at the moment leaves the stock 58.33% off its SMA200. PEB registered 81.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 87.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.15.

The stock witnessed a 24.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.51%, and is 9.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.60% over the week and 4.94% over the month.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) has around 53 employees, a market worth around $3.28B and $442.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -95.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 362.71% and -0.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.20%).

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.9 with sales reaching $91.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -614.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 49.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -66.10% in year-over-year returns.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Martz Raymond D, the company’s Exec VP, CFO, Treasurer, Secre. SEC filings show that Martz Raymond D sold 9,266 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $23.73 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Fisher Thomas Charles (EVP, Chief Investment Officer) sold a total of 9,266 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $23.66 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the PEB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 06, BORTZ JON E (Chairman, President and CEO) acquired 17,227 shares at an average price of $20.95 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 28,291 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB).

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) that is trading 61.63% up over the past 12 months. Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) is 82.53% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.08% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 13.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.5.