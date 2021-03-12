Who are the Institutional Holders in Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD)?

489 institutions hold shares in Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD), with 10.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.68% while institutional investors hold 55.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 282.85M, and float is at 273.67M with Short Float at 1.64%. Institutions hold 53.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 23.46 million shares valued at $452.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.22% of the STWD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 18.54 million shares valued at $357.77 million to account for 6.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 5.94 million shares representing 2.08% and valued at over $114.63 million, while Cardinal Capital Management LLC holds 2.06% of the shares totaling 5.89 million with a market value of $113.73 million.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: STWD) is 24.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.59 and a high of $23.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STWD stock was last observed hovering at around $23.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.26% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -11.44% lower than the price target low of $21.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.96, the stock is 6.51% and 16.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing 1.40% at the moment leaves the stock 40.52% off its SMA200. STWD registered 18.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.96.

The stock witnessed a 15.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.18%, and is 5.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.37% over the week and 3.20% over the month.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) has around 282 employees, a market worth around $6.77B and $1.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.98 and Fwd P/E is 11.70. Profit margin for the company is 28.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 215.68% and 0.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.90%).

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.49 with sales reaching $279.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.50% in year-over-year returns.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sossen Andrew Jay, the company’s COO and General Counsel. SEC filings show that Sossen Andrew Jay sold 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 24 at a price of $19.21 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that STERNLICHT BARRY S (CEO, Chairman of Board) bought a total of 218,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $9.21 per share for $2.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.84 million shares of the STWD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Dishner Jeffrey G. (Director) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $18.60 for $0.47 million. The insider now directly holds 361,097 shares of Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD).

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) that is 62.88% higher over the past 12 months. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) is -4.19% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.7% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.87.