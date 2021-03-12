Who is the Top Investor In First Solar Inc. (FSLR)?

679 institutions hold shares in First Solar Inc. (FSLR), with 12.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.95% while institutional investors hold 85.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 105.98M, and float is at 93.32M with Short Float at 7.97%. Institutions hold 75.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 12.67 million shares valued at $1.25 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.96% of the FSLR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 8.56 million shares valued at $846.68 million to account for 8.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 8.17 million shares representing 7.70% and valued at over $807.73 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 4.21% of the shares totaling 4.46 million with a market value of $441.31 million.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) is -18.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.47 and a high of $112.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FSLR stock was last observed hovering at around $75.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.3% off its average median price target of $87.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.54% off the consensus price target high of $141.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -72.38% lower than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $81.02, the stock is -5.85% and -14.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.39 million and changing 7.00% at the moment leaves the stock 4.86% off its SMA200. FSLR registered 117.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $92.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $86.20.

The stock witnessed a -20.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.87%, and is 7.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.92% over the week and 6.33% over the month.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) has around 5100 employees, a market worth around $8.78B and $2.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.71 and Fwd P/E is 22.82. Profit margin for the company is 14.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 184.58% and -27.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Solar Inc. (FSLR) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Solar Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.77 with sales reaching $738.06M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 442.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 38.70% in year-over-year returns.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at First Solar Inc. (FSLR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DeJong Philip, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that DeJong Philip sold 7,131 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $78.20 per share for a total of $0.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8306.0 shares.

First Solar Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Buehler Patrick James (Chief Quality and Rel. Officer) sold a total of 860 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $75.00 per share for $64500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the FSLR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Koralewski Michael (Chief Mfg. Operations Officer) disposed off 1,948 shares at an average price of $75.00 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of First Solar Inc. (FSLR).

First Solar Inc. (FSLR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SunPower Corporation (SPWR) that is trading 782.02% up over the past 12 months. General Electric Company (GE) is 49.45% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.13% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.01.