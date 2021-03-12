Who is the Top Investor In Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)?

2,033 institutions hold shares in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB), with 1.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.34% while institutional investors hold 75.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 339.50M, and float is at 337.22M with Short Float at 2.64%. Institutions hold 75.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.05 million shares valued at $3.78 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.30% of the KMB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 26.64 million shares valued at $3.59 billion to account for 7.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 16.98 million shares representing 5.02% and valued at over $2.29 billion, while Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds 2.31% of the shares totaling 7.81 million with a market value of $1.05 billion.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) is -1.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $110.66 and a high of $160.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KMB stock was last observed hovering at around $134.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.89% off its average median price target of $146.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.38% off the consensus price target high of $173.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -8.65% lower than the price target low of $122.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $132.55, the stock is 1.11% and 0.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.96 million and changing -1.41% at the moment leaves the stock -6.25% off its SMA200. KMB registered -1.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $132.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $139.37.

The stock witnessed a 0.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.94%, and is 3.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.41% over the week and 1.88% over the month.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) has around 46000 employees, a market worth around $43.86B and $19.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.32 and Fwd P/E is 16.17. Profit margin for the company is 12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.78% and -17.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.10%).

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.94 with sales reaching $5B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.10% in year-over-year returns.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wilkinson Tristram, the company’s President, EMEA. SEC filings show that Wilkinson Tristram sold 1,440 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 28 at a price of $137.88 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7640.0 shares.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 29 that DECHERD ROBERT W (Director) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 29 and was made at $132.67 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48444.0 shares of the KMB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 30, Powell Aaron (President, Asia Pacific) disposed off 8,663 shares at an average price of $151.38 for $1.31 million. The insider now directly holds 2,491 shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB).

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) that is trading 69.06% up over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 20.74% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.1% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 8.01 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.35.