Who is the Top Investor In The Allstate Corporation (ALL)?

1,404 institutions hold shares in The Allstate Corporation (ALL), with 1.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.43% while institutional investors hold 80.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 304.10M, and float is at 299.85M with Short Float at 1.26%. Institutions hold 80.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 25.7 million shares valued at $2.82 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.48% of the ALL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 22.58 million shares valued at $2.48 billion to account for 7.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 14.63 million shares representing 4.83% and valued at over $1.61 billion, while Ameriprise Financial, Inc. holds 3.43% of the shares totaling 10.39 million with a market value of $1.14 billion.

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) is 3.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $64.13 and a high of $116.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALL stock was last observed hovering at around $113.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $126.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.32% off the consensus price target high of $141.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -3.42% lower than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $113.76, the stock is 5.37% and 4.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.33 million and changing 0.04% at the moment leaves the stock 14.81% off its SMA200. ALL registered 22.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $108.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $100.74.

The stock witnessed a 5.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.88%, and is 4.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.54% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) has around 41860 employees, a market worth around $33.75B and $44.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.51 and Fwd P/E is 9.07. Profit margin for the company is 12.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.39% and -2.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.50%).

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Allstate Corporation (ALL) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Allstate Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.8 with sales reaching $10B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.40% in year-over-year returns.

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at The Allstate Corporation (ALL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shapiro Glenn T, the company’s PresPersonalProperty&Liability. SEC filings show that Shapiro Glenn T sold 18,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $109.18 per share for a total of $1.97 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23564.0 shares.

The Allstate Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Merten Jesse E (President, Financial Products) sold a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $110.22 per share for $0.88 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9378.0 shares of the ALL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 05, CIVGIN DON (ALLCorp: Vice Chairman) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $107.09 for $10.71 million. The insider now directly holds 66,408 shares of The Allstate Corporation (ALL).

The Allstate Corporation (ALL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Progressive Corporation (PGR) that is trading 29.43% up over the past 12 months. Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) is 93.63% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.57% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.98 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.87.