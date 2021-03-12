Why should you keep an eye on Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)?

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) is -11.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.49 and a high of $86.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CL stock was last observed hovering at around $75.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.53% off its average median price target of $85.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.19% off the consensus price target high of $98.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -1.72% lower than the price target low of $74.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $75.27, the stock is -1.94% and -5.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.84 million and changing -0.70% at the moment leaves the stock -4.02% off its SMA200. CL registered 9.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $77.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $80.31.

The stock witnessed a -4.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.62%, and is 1.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.40% over the week and 1.66% over the month.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) has around 34200 employees, a market worth around $62.51B and $16.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.00 and Fwd P/E is 21.46. Profit margin for the company is 16.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.69% and -12.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (37.10%).

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Colgate-Palmolive Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.79 with sales reaching $4.27B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.30% in year-over-year returns.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Top Institutional Holders

2,012 institutions hold shares in Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL), with 1.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.23% while institutional investors hold 80.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 854.10M, and float is at 841.39M with Short Float at 0.91%. Institutions hold 80.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 75.66 million shares valued at $6.47 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.92% of the CL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 58.11 million shares valued at $4.97 billion to account for 6.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 50.52 million shares representing 5.95% and valued at over $4.32 billion, while Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds 4.32% of the shares totaling 36.69 million with a market value of $3.14 billion.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Insider Activity

A total of 74 insider transactions have happened at Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Verduin Patricia, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Verduin Patricia sold 9 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 at a price of $78.36 per share for a total of $705.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54114.0 shares.

Colgate-Palmolive Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that Wallace Noel R. (Chairman, President & CEO) sold a total of 17 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $78.25 per share for $1330.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the CL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18, Massey Sally (Chief Human Resources Officer) disposed off 3 shares at an average price of $78.36 for $235.0. The insider now directly holds 7,870 shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL).

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) that is trading -1.20% down over the past 12 months. Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) is 19.13% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.92% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 8.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.69.