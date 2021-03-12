YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

399 institutions hold shares in YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI), with 8.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.14% while institutional investors hold 130.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 87.11M, and float is at 78.27M with Short Float at 6.95%. Institutions hold 117.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 12.0 million shares valued at $821.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.77% of the YETI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.05 million shares valued at $551.46 million to account for 9.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 6.71 million shares representing 7.70% and valued at over $459.56 million, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 4.44% of the shares totaling 3.87 million with a market value of $265.25 million.

YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YETI) is 2.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.28 and a high of $80.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The YETI stock was last observed hovering at around $67.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.22% off its average median price target of $83.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.98% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -6.09% lower than the price target low of $66.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $70.02, the stock is -0.25% and -1.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.9 million and changing 3.27% at the moment leaves the stock 26.73% off its SMA200. YETI registered 197.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $70.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $61.03.

The stock witnessed a -9.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.35%, and is 7.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.77% over the week and 5.77% over the month.

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) has around 701 employees, a market worth around $6.05B and $1.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.56 and Fwd P/E is 27.85. Profit margin for the company is 14.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 358.25% and -13.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (39.10%).

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

YETI Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.2 with sales reaching $217.91M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 203.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 24.90% in year-over-year returns.

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) Insider Activity

A total of 91 insider transactions have happened at YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 75 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Barksdale Bryan C., the company’s SVP, GC & Secretary. SEC filings show that Barksdale Bryan C. sold 3,498 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $71.45 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24844.0 shares.

YETI Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Reintjes Matthew J (President and CEO) sold a total of 19,760 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $70.99 per share for $1.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the YETI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, Castro Hollie Sammons (SVP, Talent & ESG) disposed off 2,320 shares at an average price of $74.48 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 23,231 shares of YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI).