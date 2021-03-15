A peek at Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC): Who has invested in It?

12 institutions hold shares in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC), with 199.61k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.81% while institutional investors hold 23.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.10M, and float is at 5.60M with Short Float at 18.75%. Institutions hold 22.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Pura Vida Investments, LLC with over 0.47 million shares valued at $3.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.69% of the CYCC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Ikarian Capital, LLC with 0.39 million shares valued at $3.06 million to account for 5.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Commodore Capital, LP which holds 0.26 million shares representing 3.73% and valued at over $2.07 million, while Acuta Capital Partners LLC holds 2.11% of the shares totaling 0.15 million with a market value of $1.17 million.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC) is -3.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.12 and a high of $19.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CYCC stock was last observed hovering at around $7.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.54% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 58.06% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.55, the stock is -0.70% and -3.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing -4.07% at the moment leaves the stock 46.98% off its SMA200. CYCC registered -21.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 123.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.40.

The stock witnessed a -20.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 71.59%, and is 22.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.20% over the week and 11.95% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 141.99% and -60.78% from its 52-week high.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.53.The EPS is expected to grow by 65.30% this year.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 65.12% up over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 27.26% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.42% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.81 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.79.