A peek at Farmmi Inc. (FAMI): Who has invested in It?

4 institutions hold shares in Farmmi Inc. (FAMI), with 11.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 54.17% while institutional investors hold 5.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.25M, and float is at 9.60M with Short Float at 0.13%. Institutions hold 2.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.72 million shares valued at $0.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.49% of the FAMI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Virtu Financial LLC with 56021.0 shares valued at $67225.0 to account for 0.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 4819.0 shares representing 0.02% and valued at over $5782.0, while UBS Group AG holds 0.02% of the shares totaling 3679.0 with a market value of $4414.0.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) is 20.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.31 and a high of $2.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FAMI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $1.45, the stock is -3.91% and 4.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing 7.41% at the moment leaves the stock 51.21% off its SMA200. FAMI registered 141.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 95.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4541 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0874.

The stock witnessed a -17.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.00%, and is 27.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.57% over the week and 13.38% over the month.

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) has around 69 employees, a market worth around $27.70M and $30.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.00. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 367.74% and -41.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 292.60% this year.