A peek at Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT): Who has invested in It?

Many institutions hold shares in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT), with 8.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 47.00% while institutional investors hold 1.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.18M, and float is at 3.23M with Short Float at 0.58%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Santa Monica Partners LP with over 0.17 million shares valued at $0.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.35% of the LIXT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Anson Funds Management LP with 57106.0 shares valued at $0.18 million to account for 0.46% of the shares outstanding.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) is 37.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.00 and a high of $7.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LIXT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54%.

Currently trading at $4.37, the stock is 13.76% and 24.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing 14.10% at the moment leaves the stock -14.07% off its SMA200. LIXT registered -34.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.6559 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5518.

The stock witnessed a 23.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.73%, and is 17.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.21% over the week and 11.35% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 45.67% and -44.40% from its 52-week high.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) Analyst Forecasts

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.30% this year.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times.